Silver Alert issued for missing Matthews man

Police said 66-year-old Albert Dobbins was last seen on Gander Cove Lane in Matthews Sunday afternoon.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who may be suffering from some sort of cognitive impairment.

A Silver Alert was issued for 66-year-old Albert Dobbins, who was last seen leaving the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said Dobbins was last spotted driving a maroon 2006 Scion with California license plate 7VFA558.

Dobbins is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs around 125 pounds.