x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

local

Silver Alert issued for missing Matthews man

Police said 66-year-old Albert Dobbins was last seen on Gander Cove Lane in Matthews Sunday afternoon.
Credit: Matthews Police
Albert Dobbins

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who may be suffering from some sort of cognitive impairment.

A Silver Alert was issued for 66-year-old Albert Dobbins, who was last seen leaving the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said Dobbins was last spotted driving a maroon 2006 Scion with California license plate 7VFA558. 

Dobbins is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs around 125 pounds. 

Any person with information about Dobbins whereabouts is asked to call 911 or you can contact Matthews Police at 704-847-5555.

Credit: Matthews Police
Albert Dobbins

RELATED: 16-year-old shot, killed in south Charlotte

RELATED: Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57

RELATED: Red paint thrown on Mecklenburg County Detention Center after inmate dies

RELATED: Woman accidentally hits several pedestrians after passing out food to homeless individuals