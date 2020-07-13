Silver Alert issued for missing Matthews man

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who may be suffering from some sort of cognitive impairment.
A Silver Alert was issued for 66-year-old Albert Dobbins, who was last seen leaving the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said Dobbins was last spotted driving a maroon 2006 Scion with California license plate 7VFA558.
Dobbins is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs around 125 pounds.
Any person with information about Dobbins whereabouts is asked to call 911 or you can contact Matthews Police at 704-847-5555.
