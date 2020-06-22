Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Statesville woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Statesville woman who may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

According to Statesville Police, 23-year-old Katrina Kae French was last seen in the 300 block of Gregory Road in Statesville. French is described as a white female with green eyes and medium-length brown hair and blue streaks in her bangs. She goes by the nickname "KT," according to police.