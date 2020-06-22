x
Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Statesville woman

Katrina French was last seen on Gregory Road in Statesville, police said.
Credit: Statesville Police Dept.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Statesville woman who may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment. 

According to Statesville Police, 23-year-old Katrina Kae French was last seen in the 300 block of Gregory Road in Statesville. French is described as a white female with green eyes and medium-length brown hair and blue streaks in her bangs. She goes by the nickname "KT," according to police.

French was last seen wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.

