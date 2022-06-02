Silver Alert canceled for 15-year-old

Iredell police said the 15-year-old was found and is safe

OLIN, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert for a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), she has been found and is safe.

