Silver Alert active for elderly Morganton woman

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Morganton Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman Thursday.
A Silver Alert for 89-year-old Nina Thompson Anderson is active, and police believe she is living with a cognitive impairment. She was last seen along Maplewood Drive.
Thompson stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds. She has short white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen with a white flowery shirt and blue pants, and walks with a bronze cane.
While Thompson's direction of travel is not known, she is believed to be driving a white 2003 Buick Century Custom, with North Carolina tag WVF8074.
Anyone who knows where she is should call 9-1-1 or Inv. Cody Storie at 828-437-1911.
PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.