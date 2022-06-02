Silver Alert active for elderly Morganton woman

Nina Thompson Anderson was last seen along Maplewood Drive on Thursday, and is likely driving a car.

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Morganton Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman Thursday.

A Silver Alert for 89-year-old Nina Thompson Anderson is active, and police believe she is living with a cognitive impairment. She was last seen along Maplewood Drive.

Thompson stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds. She has short white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen with a white flowery shirt and blue pants, and walks with a bronze cane.

While Thompson's direction of travel is not known, she is believed to be driving a white 2003 Buick Century Custom, with North Carolina tag WVF8074.

Anyone who knows where she is should call 9-1-1 or Inv. Cody Storie at 828-437-1911.

