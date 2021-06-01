Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old woman from Pineville

Cleo Neal is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment and could be endangered.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old woman from Pineville last seen in Charlotte. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons is looking for Cleo Neal.

At this time, the NC Center for Missing Persons has not provided a photo of Neal. Neal is a 5'2" Black woman weighing about 140 pounds. She has medium length gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green sweater over a blue sweatshirt with blue sweatpants and was last seen in the 10600 block of Park Road in Charlotte.

Anyone with information on Neal or her location is asked to call the Pineville Police Department at 704-889-2231.