Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen in Statesville. Karol Anne Vanderwater, 76, is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments.

Vanderwater is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a purple and red shirt with black capri pants and black sandals.

She was last seen on Doe Trail Lane in Statesville and could be in a 2000 silver Honda Accord with NC license plate NTC2400.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3100.

