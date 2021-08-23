Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in Statesville

Anyone with information on his locations is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver alert has been issued for Travis Shane Turner, who is believd to be missing and endangered.

Turner, 45, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other congitive impairment. Anyone with information on his location or where he may be going is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-880-3395.

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He is white with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a blue muscle shirt and black shorts, and was last seen on Jeremy Lane in Statesville.

It's not known where he may be heading, but he could be in a 2002 silver Mercury Grand Marquis with NC license plate number EKX6455.

