Silver Alert issued for missing 28-year-old woman

HICKORY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 28-year-old woman. Summer Hope Eckert is believed to be suffering from dementia or some cognitive impairment.
She is 5' 3" tall and weighs around 220 pounds. Eckert has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials say she was last seen on Sulfer Springs Road in Hickory, North Carolina, but could be heading toward Cherokee County in a 2005 gray Ford F-150, NC license plate FAM3898.
Anyone with information about Eckert should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.
