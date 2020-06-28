x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

local

Silver Alert issued for missing 28-year-old woman

Officials say she was last seen on Sulfer Springs Road in Hickory, North Carolina, but could be heading toward Cherokee County in a 2005 gray Ford F-150.
Credit: NC Center for Missing Persons

HICKORY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 28-year-old woman. Summer Hope Eckert is believed to be suffering from dementia or some cognitive impairment. 

She is 5' 3" tall and weighs around 220 pounds. Eckert has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. 

Officials say she was last seen on Sulfer Springs Road in Hickory, North Carolina, but could be heading toward Cherokee County in a 2005 gray Ford F-150, NC license plate FAM3898. 

Anyone with information about Eckert should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Protesters gather in Morganton over Confederate monument

No injuries reported after over 30 inmates barricaded themselves in Salisbury prison dorm

About 200 Florida doctors sign open letter to Mayor Lenny Curry calling RNC hosting 'medically disrespectful to citizens'

Biden slams Trump over reported Russian bounties placed on US troops