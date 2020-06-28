Silver Alert issued for missing 28-year-old woman

Officials say she was last seen on Sulfer Springs Road in Hickory, North Carolina, but could be heading toward Cherokee County in a 2005 gray Ford F-150.

HICKORY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 28-year-old woman. Summer Hope Eckert is believed to be suffering from dementia or some cognitive impairment.

She is 5' 3" tall and weighs around 220 pounds. Eckert has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she was last seen on Sulfer Springs Road in Hickory, North Carolina, but could be heading toward Cherokee County in a 2005 gray Ford F-150, NC license plate FAM3898.

Anyone with information about Eckert should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.