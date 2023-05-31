Roads closed outside Northlake Mall due to small sinkhole

Northlake Mall Drive is closed on the west side of the mall near the Firestone Complete Auto Care and Red Robin restaurant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A small sinkhole has formed outside Northlake Mall in north Charlotte.

Northlake Mall Drive is closed near Northlake Centre Parkway, which is located on the west side of the mall near the Firestone Complete Auto Care and Red Robin restaurant.

The cause of the sinkhole was not immediately known. The hole takes up less than one traffic lane or is smaller than approximately ten feet wide.

WCNC Charlotte has a news crew headed to the scene to learn additional information.

