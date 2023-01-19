Sirens inadvertently sounded at McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said there was a malfunction with the test, causing the sound to play at full volume.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A siren sound you may have heard coming from Duke Energy's McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville was part of a regularly scheduled silent test, officials confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management confirmed that there was not a siren malfunction and that the siren was inadvertently sounded.

The siren sound you may have heard was a regularly scheduled silent test of the McGuire Nuclear Station Sirens. A malfunction occurred causing the test to sound at full volume. There is no need for public action at this time. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management (@CharMeckEM) January 19, 2023

Officials previously said there was a malfunction, causing the siren to play at full volume.

Emergency officials said no public action is required at this time. The sirens are only being used for testing purposes.

