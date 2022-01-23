Skier who died of hypothermia in Montana grew up in Statesville

The funeral for William Benjamin "Ben" Brown will happen this week in North Carolina.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Officials in western Montana have released the name of the man who died while skiing out of bounds at the Lost Trail Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border this month.

Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton says 25-year-old William Benjamin "Ben" Brown of Denver had left a group of friends and was skiing alone when he went missing on Jan. 13.

Ski patrol members found his body the next day on the Idaho side of the Continental Divide. An autopsy determined he died of hypothermia. Brown Memorial services are planned in Statesville, North Carolina.

Brown grew up in Statesville, North Carolina. He graduated from Statesville High School in 2014, according to an obituary posted on Nelson Funeral Home's website.

According to the obituary, the family will visit with friends on Friday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held the following day at 11 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ben’s name to Fifth Street Ministries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

