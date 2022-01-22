Slick roads cause traffic incidents Saturday following winter weather

Some people in neighborhoods with roads, untouched by plows, opted for walking to their destinations to avoid being behind the wheel.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most roads in our area are clear to drive now, but early this morning before the sunshine roads we’re slick.



Medic said they responded to nine crashes since midnight Saturday.

The dark skies masked slick spots on roads in north Charlotte, causing drivers on Harris Boulevard to slide into ditches.



On North Tryon Street, a truck spun 180 degrees and took down portions of a power line.

Most four-lane roads were clear for travel, but there were slick spots onto turns.

Governor Cooper cautioned people to stay home today and stay safe, as most roads remain snow and ice-covered, and thousands of homes and businesses in some coastal counties are without power.

“If you’re in the affected areas, the best way to stay safe is to stay home unless you absolutely have to travel,” Gov. Cooper said.



