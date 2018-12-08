BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WFMY)-- Did your feel your house move this morning in Blowing Rock?

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded between Blowing Rock and Lenoir Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake happened around 4:46am and the USGS says it was located 10 miles north of Lenoir and 13.7 miles southeast of Boone.

The USGS' website says there were some calls from people who felt the tremor.

