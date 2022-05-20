Small food pantries feeling pressure as inflation continues

One Huntersville pantry said staff members have had to use their own money for some things.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Prices are rising across the board, and more families are turning to organizations for some help to make ends meet. Smaller food banks are feeling the pressure. According to Consumer Price Index, from Feb. 2021 to now, grocery prices are up 7.9%. Meat products in particular are up 13%.

Some larger food banks serving those most in need are able to restock items quickly. But Sandra Marks, Executive Director of Hearts and Hands Food Pantry in Huntersville, said for them and other smaller charities, it's the opposite.

“We are out of staples," she said.

The facility is lined with empty shelves, and price hikes on goods have made it all more challenging to restock.

“We spend a lot of resources to fill in when we don’t get donations, we buy it ourselves," Marks said. "We see the cost increases, so it’s prohibiting us on how much we can buy as well.”

This is coupled with a rise in how many more people are seeking help. She told WCNC Charlotte there are added difficulties for those on food stamps. Marks added that EBT recertification is delayed due to backlogs.

“They were already in a bind, and now they are needing further help because they can’t afford food," she said.

Another factor involved: the summer months. The school year is wrapping up and cafeterias are closing down. Many families rely on free and reduced lunch to feed their children. Without the school, many families are food insecure.

