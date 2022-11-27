At the scene, the small plane was seen dangling 100 feet in the air in a Pepco tower.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A small plane crashed into power lines in Montgomery County, leaving a pilot and passenger trapped and thousands without power Sunday evening, according to officials.

Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Pete Piringer said that officials responded to Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road around 5:40 p.m. after a report of the crash. At the scene, the small plane was seen dangling 100 feet in the air in a Pepco tower.

According to officials, the two people aboard the plane, a pilot and passenger, are not injured due to the crash. Maryland State Police said the pilot has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C and the passenger is 66-year-old Jan Williams, of Louisiana.

Officials at the scene are working to rescue the two through a high-angle rescue.

Officials say the plane, a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane, was headed towards Montgomery Airpark to land. The airpark is now closed to air traffic.

The incident has left a big portion of the area experiencing a black out, with around 85,000 Pepco customers without power, according to the company. Pepco said the private plane came into contact with the company’s aerial transmission lines.

"The company is assessing damage and contingency opportunities to restore service to impacted customers," a Pepco spokesperson said. :Pepco is working closely with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and is awaiting clearance to the scene before crews can begin work to stabilize the electric infrastructure and begin restoring service."

Montgomery County Department of Police is asking people to avoid the area of the crash as there are still live wires. Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road remain closed as officials investigate.

Many people have gathered at Goshen Plaza to catch a glimpse at the plane that is dangling in the air.

Montgomery County Public Schools tweeted that it was monitoring the situation.

Maryland State Police, emergency medical service personnel from Montgomery County, and officials from the Potomac Electric Power Company are at the scene.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration also responded. They will conduct investigations into how and why the crash happened.