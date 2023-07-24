Small plane crash reported in Stanly County

Officials said the crash happened near Camp Barnhardt just north of the Stanly County Airport.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were involved in a plane crash on Monday.

A fixed-wing single-engine plane with the tail number N98134 crashed about a mile north of the Stanly County Airport, according to flight tracking data. The plane left the airport around 4:26 p.m. before crashing a few minutes later, the data says.

The Stanly County Sheriff's Office says two people were injured in the plane crash but there are no fatalities.

The plane was built in 1969 and is registered to Stanly Business Consultants LLC, according to FAA registration data.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information about this crash. We have reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the lead agency on the crash, and are awaiting a response.

