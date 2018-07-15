CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An accident is under investigation after a small plane missed the runway and ended up on an east Charlotte road Sunday afternoon.

Medic responded to a call of an accident in the 10500 block of Parkton Road. Upon arrival, crews found a small plane carrying two people on an east Charlotte road.

According to Charlotte Fire, the plane missed the runway at Wilgrove Airport while landing.

No one was hurt in the accident, Charlotte Fire said. Officials did not say what caused the pilot to miss the runway.

