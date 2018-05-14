CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Experts say the months between April and October are prime time for running across a snake, and it doesn’t just happen in the mountains either.

Rattlesnakes on the beach and sharks in the water are leaving beach-goers wondering where they can safely enjoy the ocean. Last week, the National Park Service captured a few photos of a timber rattlesnake right outside a staff building on the beach.

For the second time in nine months, a rattlesnake sighting on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is going viral on social media. Another video shows a rattler on Ocracoke Island slithering into the surf.

Experts say rattlesnakes on the beach aren’t common. The sand is usually too hot and you’re more likely to see them on trails to the beach.

“Pay attention to where your hands and feet are being placed,” one snake expert said.

Easier said than done in the sandy Carolina waters. Officials say a 10-year boy was likely bitten by a shark at Hilton Head Island Sunday. In 2017, there were eight reported shark bites at Hilton Head alone and 10 total in South Carolina.

“The sharks are always there,” one expert said.

Usually, they don’t attack, but if you want to play it safe there are a couple easy things you can do.

“Don’t go swimming at dusk and dawn when sharks are most active and don’t wear flashy jewelry when you’re out swimming around.”

