Social group aimed at creating sisterhood for black women in Charlotte

Organization has monthly events designed to build connections in a safe space.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte social club, Black Print, is growing after the idea stemmed from the need to make friends.

"Everyone deserves friendships. Everyone deserves, you know, to feel like they have people in their corner people that support them," said Nakayla Harris, vice president of Black Print. And we noticed as we continue to meet people in these events, that they were people like us. There are people, you know, that moved to Charlotte or, that we're from Charlotte and haven't found their tribe just yet."

The first official meetup was in April 2022 with 15 to 20 women. Black Print's Instagram has grown to over 6,500 followers in less than a year.

"In Charlotte, there's not a lot of spaces professionally and personally where black women are heard and seen," said Samantah Sims, the organization's secretary. "And black women want like, sisterhood, we're just catering to that need."

Besides community, giving back is also important for women.

Raqilah Clyburn, the group's president, said, "We donate to a couple of organizations here in Charlotte. And we were also able to donate toys for Toys for Tots as well."

The women have hosted unique meetups once or twice a month, from a paint and sip event to, picnics at the park to, pilates and acai bowls and other activities. They often sell out.

The next event, ceramic paint, and sip is scheduled for March 25.

Artist, Destiny Wilson, said, "We're going to have different purses, ceramic purses for the ladies to choose from, and paint. We're going to have light refreshments, and a live DJ."

Black Print doesn't charge a membership fee. There is also no age requirement to sign up for events.

The group has its sights set on expanding to Raleigh in the future. Organizers also said they hope to get to the point where multiple events are held almost every week.