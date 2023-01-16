Some Charlotte city councilmembers pushing for 4-year terms

NC laws say either the Charlotte City Council could make the decision, or a 5,000-signature petition would create a referendum.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During this week's Charlotte Budget, Governance, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee meeting, a big topic resurfaced. There was a conversation about potentially changing city council terms from two years to four years.

North Carolina state laws say either the Charlotte City Council could make the decision, or a 5,000-signature petition would create a referendum. In other words, it would be added to the ballot.

Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera spearheaded this thought for a year. The reason came down to city progress.

“I have made this very clear in the past, I will support four-year terms staggered terms," Ajmera said. "Especially when you look at big capital projects and mobility that are underway.”

She explained a two-year term doesn't give the current council enough time to follow through with plans. She added, by the time the plans are underway, in many instances it's time for a new election and the change to the diose.

“Can we look at the city of our size and the form or government as terms of council-manager form of government," Ajmera said.

