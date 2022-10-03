Some customers still experiencing complications after Truist merger

The financial institution merged with SunTrust and BB&T banks in February.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several weeks after Truist Bank's merger and Tracie and Mark Lovelace still spend hours on the phone, tracking down information about their past SunTrust bank accounts.

"I've been a client with SunTrust for a long time," Mark Lovelace said. "And I was expecting the Truist merger to go along pretty smoothly."

But it's been anything but smooth.

The Florida couple has spent hours on the phone with Truist representatives, tracking down copies of checks and bank account information. At one point, both of them were on different phones at the same time, trying to see which one got through first.

"Interestingly enough, we all got different answers for the same query," Tracie Lovelace said.

The Lovelaces are just some of the numerous new Truist customers complaining of lingering issues from the February merger.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.



Truist's headquarters are in Charlotte.

Elaine Cullari said she's been trying to obtain a new debit card for weeks.

"I tried calling three different branches and couldn't get a live person," Cullari said. "Either the call was hung up on when it went to the team member... I was able to leave a message but never heard back."

One customer in Nevada, who asked not to be named because of her job, said she's been locked out of her new Truist account for weeks.

"They are my main bank, they have nearly all of my money," the customer said. "So I can't do anything."

The Lovelaces are looking to switch to a new bank because of the frustrations from the merger.

"I'm a pretty patient person, and this stretches my patience pretty much to the end," Mark Lovelace said. "I understand what their limitations are. But navigating their phone system is impossible... so it's enough to break us."

A Truist spokesperson sent WCNC Charlotte this statement regarding ongoing issues with some customers: