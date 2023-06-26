Some Kannapolis residents remain displaced after flooding

Some residents still remain without power and without another place to go.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Heavy rain caused damage to several Kannapolis residents' homes last week, putting them into a temporary shelter.

Now, days after the flooding off of Tiffany Drive, some remain out of their homes. At least 30 people were rescued from the floodwaters.

“We don’t know where to turn, so it’s it’s scary and overwhelming, and I’ve shed more tears than I like to talk about,” Joni Ledbetter, who hasn't returned home, said on Monday.

After the water receded, families were asked to evacuate due to unsafe conditions and damage to their homes. Duke Energy turned off the power to 12 homes, by request of the Cabarrus County Inspection Department.

Red Cross opened a shelter for those who were displaced.

According to the City of Kannapolis, most people have returned home but for the residents that still don't have power, a city spokesperson says their electrical systems sustained enough damage to be deemed unsafe to operate.

Now, they say they don't have a place to go or the money to do so.

“Rent is outrageous, they just want way too much, laugh, rent nowadays, it’s hard for everybody to live," Ledbetter said.

As of right now, the Red Cross says they will keep the shelter open till Wednesday.