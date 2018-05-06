Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Police are partnering with Crimestoppers to identify a suspect who has broken into storage units at approximately eight CMS campuses, stealing more than $8,000 in custodial equipment and supplies.

The break-ins have been reported between the first of April during Spring Break and most recently May 31. The stolen items range from cleaning machines and pressure washers, cases of garbage bags and cleaning supplies.

CMS-PD has released videos and photos of the suspect in hopes that someone may recognize the individual who drives a white cargo van onto campuses. If you have any information about this case, please contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC