If you were like most of the world, you probably watched the highly anticipated Royal Wedding early Saturday morning.

According to USA TODAY, an estimated 3 billion people were expected to watch the televised wedding.

Guests of the royal wedding stepped out in stunning outfits, eager to enter Windsor Castle. One of those guests was none other than Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's younger sister.

Someone on Twitter tweeted that her dress drew a resemblance to a can of Arizona Ice tea... and now we can't unsee it.

Pippa's dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pZCHVqNXYD — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) May 19, 2018

All jokes aside, Middleton's looked gorgeous! USA TODAY reports Middleton donned a loose-fitting, mint, knee-length dress with floral detailing by The Fold. She accented the frock ($695 and still in stock) with coordinating blush pumps, a clutch and (naturally) a fascinator.

