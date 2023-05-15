Soul Gastrolounge set to reopen in NoDa

Soul Gastrolounge is set to open at "The Pass", a mixed-use development in NoDa.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The wait is over! Soul Gastrolounge announced Monday that it has finally found a new spot to call home after nine months of searching.

It is set to open at "The Pass", a mixed-use development in NoDa. Soul Gastrolounge is the first tenant to sign onto the project.

According to a news release, the space will be 6,400 square feet, more than three times the size of the original. It will also feature a large outdoor patio and a reimagined Tattoo Liquor Lounge.

“We continue to be so grateful for and touched by how much this community has loved us through this,” says Soul managing partner Andy Kastanas. “The outpouring has sustained us and fueled our resolve to return. We are excited to be on the ground floor of this developing new area of town in North NoDa.”

Soul announced it was closing back in August 2022 from its second-story spot in Plaza Midwood.

FREE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts