South Arts announces inaugural Southern Cultural Treasures Cohort

The initiative funds 17 BIPOC arts organizations across the Southeastern region with $6 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — South Arts announced Wednesday the creation of the Southern Cultural Treasures, a four-year initiative supporting Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in the Southeast with $6 million.

Nine states were chosen to be included in the cohort, including North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Within those states, 17 organizations were chosen.

JazzArts Charlotte in Charlotte and Catawba Indian Nation in Rock Hill were among the selected organizations to be supported by this initiative.

“These groups push the boundaries of creative expression, anchor their local communities, and advance the arts in our nine state region," Susie Surkamer, South Arts’ President and CEO said. "Our hope is that this initiative, with the help of these organizations, will foster a more equitable art community throughout the Southeastern region.”

Each organization will receive up to $300,000 through March 2025, with an additional project grant of up to $7,500. The organizations will also receive consulting services, networking, cohort building, and knowledge sharing.

The goal of this initiative is to provide tools and a framework to BIPOC arts organizations to grow and expand their influence in their surrounding communities.

“The Southern Cultural Treasures program is a testament to the creative excellence and resilience of artists and creative practitioners across the South,” Neil Barclay, South Arts Board Chair, said. “Through this initiative, the 17 selected organizations are not only representing their local artists and communities but also the cultural pulse of their nine states.”

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts