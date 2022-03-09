South Carolina among the most sinful states in America, study says

According to the study, South Carolina is the ninth most sinful state in the country with a "vice index" of 48.82.

WASHINGTON — A WalletHub study lists South Carolina as one of the most sinful states in the U.S.

Researchers compared all 50 states under categories based on the Seven Deadly Sins like greed, lust and vanity. Each category came with a different number of metrics that led to the state's overall score.

States were ranked on an overall 100-point scale with 100 being the highest level of sinfulness.

According to the study, South Carolina is the ninth most sinful state in the country with a "vice index" of 48.82. Nevada takes the top spot with 57.17 and California is second at 54.07.

In addition to being the ninth most sinful, the study puts South Carolina in fifth place for most thefts per capita.

The Palmetto State comes in at number three for anger and hatred. That category was based on 16 metrics, including violent crimes, hate crimes, teen violence, road rage, discrimination cases, deaths due to firearms and more.