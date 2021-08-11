The tree will be decorated for the next two weeks before it is officially lit during the governor's carolighting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s looking a lot more like Christmas in downtown Columbia.

The state Christmas tree arrived on a long flat-bed truck Monday morning just after 9 a.m. along Gervais Street in front of the State capitol building. Crews then got to work hoisting the tree upright with the help of a crane. It was then lowered into position.

The tree is a 35-foot tall concolor shear fir, also known as a white fir. It comes from a tree farm in Swanton, Maryland owned by Marshall and Cindy Stacy.

The Garden Club of Columbia says the climate in South Carolina is not conducive to growing the large scale trees typically needed for this type of display.

The will spend the next two weeks decorating the tree before the lights are officially turned on November 21 at the annual Governor’s Carolighting celebration. That event will take place at 6 p.m. on the north lawn on the State House.

The typical carolighting was not held last year due to COVID-19.

"COVID was the Grinch who stole Christmas in 2020, but thankfully things are returning to normal," said South Carolina First Lady Peggy McMaster. "We're looking forward to a happier, healthier holiday season for all."