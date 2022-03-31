USC fans having a great time in Minneapolis for Final Four

This is the second of three chartered USC Gamecock groups to arrive in the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS — USC Women Gamecock fans who chartered their Final Four experience here in Minneapolis arrived to the Marquette hotel Thursday afternoon.

That package includes game tickets, flights, a four night stay at this hotel, ground transportation and an event Saturday night.

Rolling up to the Marquette hotel in Minneapolis in style, 80 South Carolinians arrived to the hotel in a chartered USC Final Four bus from the airport. They were greeted at the door with customized USC popcorn bags.

It just feels like we're back at home in Columbia, it just feels so real. It does," Shanika Goggans, super fan said.

These are fans that live and breathe women gamecock basketball.

"We've gone to every game this year we could ... 36 hours ago we were just sitting at home wondering what we were going to do on Friday before watching the game and the email came and wow, I can't believe it. We're here, but what an experience and it's a once in a lifetime chance and this is our year," Rusty Bickford a self-proclaimed super fan said.

This chartered trip is open to season ticketholders and Gamecock Club members and even Dawn Staley's hair stylist made the cut.

"She is really a pony tail girl, but when it's game time she wants to be game time ready, so I'm here to make sure she's game time ready and to cheer the team on," Jessica Reese a fan and hair stylist said.

The energy is getting more electric by the minute in the Twin Cities.

Friday is when the third and final USC Gamecock charter arrives.