'National embarrassment' South Carolina leaders react to chaos in Washington

As the chaos continues to unfold at the Capitol, several South Carolina lawmakers and leaders are responding on social media.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shocking scenes of chaos in our our nation's capital, including an armed standoff on the House floor and protesters breaching Senate floor captivated the country Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol, forcing the lockdown of the building and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown, and police ordered evacuations of several buildings, and the certification of Electoral College votes was delayed. Members of Congress were escorted out of the room.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster expressed alarm and sadness, saying "the rule of law must prevail."

It is hard to believe what we are seeing at our beloved Capitol. We should be alarmed - but also deeply saddened. Protest is honored, but violence cannot be tolerated. Those who believe in America should leave the building immediately. The rule of law must prevail. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 6, 2021

In a series of tweets, President Trump's former chief of staff and former South Carolina Congressman Mick Mulvaney tweeted: “The President’s tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home.”

Peaceful protests are one thing. Illegally storming the Capitol is another thing entirely. The President needs to discourage any violence immediately. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) January 6, 2021

Former U.N. Ambassador for President Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley called said what is happening at the U.S. Capitol is wrong and un-American.

Every American has the right to peacefully protest. What’s happening right now at the U.S. Capitol building is wrong and un-American. We are better than that. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 6, 2021

Former South Carolina Governor and former Congressman Mark Sanford said the chaos "is an abomination to democratic principles" and called for leadership from the White House.

If President Trump believed in these American precepts, he would be speaking up now. It's past time for some modicum of leadership from the White House. — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) January 6, 2021

One of President Trump's most loyal supporters U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham called the chaos a "national embarrassment."

I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now!



This is a national embarrassment. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

Graham called on those involved in the "attack on government" to be identified and "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Those who made this attack on our government need to be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



Their actions are repugnant to democracy. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

Graham later said he agreed with president-Elect Joe Biden and called on order to be restored to the Capitol.

I could not agree more with President-elect Biden’s statement to the nation.



Time to retake the Capitol, end the violence, & stop the madness.



Time to move forward in governing our nation.



Our differences are real but the love of our nation overwhelms our differences. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

U.S. Senator Tim Scott condemned the violence, calling it unacceptable and thanking Capitol Police and the U.S. Secret Service for their service.

The violence occurring at the United States Capitol right now is simply unacceptable, and I fully condemn it.



Team Scott is safe.



God bless the U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Secret Service for protecting us. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 6, 2021

U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan called on protestors to do so peacefully and obey police orders.

Please protest peacefully and obey all police demands! — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) January 6, 2021

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson said he and his staff were safe and encouraged protestors to follow police guidelines.

I am grateful to share that my staff and I are currently safe. This protest, like all protests, should be peaceful. I encourage today’s protesters to follow Capitol Police guidelines. — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) January 6, 2021

Upstate congressman William Timmons condemned the storming of the Capitol and encouraged protestors to resume peaceful demonstrations from a safe distance.

We can accomplish our objectives without resorting to violence. If you have friends or family here in Washington, please encourage them to back away from the complex and resume their peaceful demonstrations at a safe distance. We are better than this. — Congressman William Timmons (@RepTimmons) January 6, 2021

U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman called the condemned the actions, calling it "utterly unacceptable."

This is utterly unacceptable. This is NOT who we are, and I condemn in the STRONGEST possible terms the actions of rioters who have breached the Capitol Building, attacked US Capitol Police, and in doing so, have jeopardized the safety and lives of everyone on Capitol Hill. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/M63vgfiTm6 — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) January 6, 2021

Freshman Congressman Nancy Mace, who was just sworn in last week, said, "This isn’t a protest. It’s anarchy," and said she was "heartbroken for our nation today."

This is un-American.



Mr. President, please do something.



Keep America safe. Enough.



Support our police.



This isn’t a protest. It’s anarchy.



I thought we were the party of law & order. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police.



This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

U.S. Congressman Tom Rice called on the President to ask people to disperse and restore calm immediately.

To all my friends back home, I am fine. Capitol Police evacuated us from the Capitol Building. DC is in chaos.



This will accomplish nothing.



Where is the President!? He must ask people to disperse and restore calm now. — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) January 6, 2021

Former State Representative, candidate fr Lt. Governor, now political commentator Bakari Sellers placed blame on South Carolina Congressmen Jeff Duncan, Joe Wilson and William Timmons, saying they undermined the fundamental tenets of democracy.

.@RepJeffDuncan @RepTimmons @RepJoeWilson you got what you wanted. You undermined the fundamental tenets of democracy and this destruction is because of y’all. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 6, 2021

He also marveled at the restraint shown by law enforcement, presumably a reference to protests over the summer calling attention to systemic racism in law enforcement.

The deescalation and restraint shown by law enforcement is remarkable. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 6, 2021

State senator and former candidate for Lt. Governor Mandy Powers Norrell shared an image she called "jarring" and said protestors "will not stop democracy."

Protestor in the Senate Chamber. This is a jarring image. But they will not stop democracy. pic.twitter.com/N4nGIb7YaT — Mandy Powers Norrell (@MPowersNorrell) January 6, 2021

State representative Micah Caskey said, "What has happened today in our Capitol stains our history."

What has happened today in our Capitol stains our history and we should not forget that it was enabled and fueled by opportunists who ignored the possible consequences for their own ambitions. — Micah Caskey 🇺🇸 (@MicahCaskey) January 6, 2021

State Representative J.A. Moore expressed disgust and said, "This is a stain on our country and it needs to end."

I’m disgusted with every politician and public figure that has emboldened and nurtured this dangerous movement.



This is a stain on our country and it needs to end. https://t.co/wCK39SXeUW — SC Representative JA Moore (@jamooreforsc15) January 6, 2021

State Representative Marvin Pendarvis said, "This is what happens when you sow seeds of hate and division for four years."

I wish I could say I'm surprised at what's happening at the capital, but Trump. This is what happens when you sow seeds of hate and division for four years and are surrounded by enablers. — Marvin R. Pendarvis (@Rep_Pendarvis) January 6, 2021