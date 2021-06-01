'National embarrassment' South Carolina leaders react to chaos in Washington

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shocking scenes of chaos in our our nation's capital, including an armed standoff on the House floor and protesters breaching Senate floor captivated the country Tuesday afternoon.
Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol, forcing the lockdown of the building and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
The Capitol was placed on lockdown, and police ordered evacuations of several buildings, and the certification of Electoral College votes was delayed. Members of Congress were escorted out of the room.
As chaos continued to unfold at the Capitol, l South Carolina lawmakers and leaders responded on social media.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster expressed alarm and sadness, saying "the rule of law must prevail."
In a series of tweets, President Trump's former chief of staff and former South Carolina Congressman Mick Mulvaney tweeted: “The President’s tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home.”
Former U.N. Ambassador for President Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley called said what is happening at the U.S. Capitol is wrong and un-American.
Former South Carolina Governor and former Congressman Mark Sanford said the chaos "is an abomination to democratic principles" and called for leadership from the White House.
One of President Trump's most loyal supporters U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham called the chaos a "national embarrassment."
Graham called on those involved in the "attack on government" to be identified and "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Graham later said he agreed with president-Elect Joe Biden and called on order to be restored to the Capitol.
U.S. Senator Tim Scott condemned the violence, calling it unacceptable and thanking Capitol Police and the U.S. Secret Service for their service.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan called on protestors to do so peacefully and obey police orders.
U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson said he and his staff were safe and encouraged protestors to follow police guidelines.
Upstate congressman William Timmons condemned the storming of the Capitol and encouraged protestors to resume peaceful demonstrations from a safe distance.
U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman called the condemned the actions, calling it "utterly unacceptable."
Freshman Congressman Nancy Mace, who was just sworn in last week, said, "This isn’t a protest. It’s anarchy," and said she was "heartbroken for our nation today."
U.S. Congressman Tom Rice called on the President to ask people to disperse and restore calm immediately.
Former State Representative, candidate fr Lt. Governor, now political commentator Bakari Sellers placed blame on South Carolina Congressmen Jeff Duncan, Joe Wilson and William Timmons, saying they undermined the fundamental tenets of democracy.
He also marveled at the restraint shown by law enforcement, presumably a reference to protests over the summer calling attention to systemic racism in law enforcement.
State senator and former candidate for Lt. Governor Mandy Powers Norrell shared an image she called "jarring" and said protestors "will not stop democracy."
State representative Micah Caskey said, "What has happened today in our Capitol stains our history."
State Representative J.A. Moore expressed disgust and said, "This is a stain on our country and it needs to end."
State Representative Marvin Pendarvis said, "This is what happens when you sow seeds of hate and division for four years."
Former Circuit Court Judge and former State Representative Gary Glary described himself as "dumbstruck by the events of the mob in our United States Capitol" nd called out South Carolina "enablers" of President Trump.