South Carolina named 'least energy-efficient state,' study shows

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — When WalletHub measured the efficiency of home- and auto-energy consumption in the 48 contiguous United States, it found South Carolina ranked No. 48.

In order to determine the ranking, WalletHub calculated home energy efficiency by using the ratio of total residential energy consumption to annual degree days.

A person can make their home more energy efficient by doing the following, according to Dan Ervin, professor of finance at Salisbury University's Perdue School of Business:

Properly insulating by sealing cracks and gaps, using weather stripping around windows and doors, caulk any holes in walls and ceilings

Replace older windows and doors with tighter-fitting replacements

Installing a programmable thermostat

Buy Energy-STAR appliances

WalletHub figured out a state's auto energy efficiency by dividing the annual vehicle miles driven by gallons of gasoline consumed to determine how efficient the vehicles are in the area and measured the annual vehicle miles driven per capita.

Massachusetts got the top rank, with a home energy efficiency rank of No.9 and No. 1 in auto energy efficiency. New York came in second place. Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont rounded out the top five in that order.

When it came to the lowest rank, South Carolina ranked dead last, with a No. 48 rank in home energy efficiency and a No. 34 rank in auto energy efficiency. North Carolina came in at No. 36.

The bottom 10 were:

38. Texas

39. Georgia

40. Wyoming

41. Louisiana

42. Tennessee

43. Oklahoma

44. Mississippi

45. Arkansas

46. West Virginia

47. Alabama

48. South Carolina

Alaska and Hawaii were not included in the analysis because there was not enough data to fulfill the study.

