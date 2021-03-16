Two York Co. men identified for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

One witness who spoke with the FBI recognized the two from association with the Civil Air Patrol Unit. The Citadel confirmed one of the men is enrolled as a student.

WASHINGTON — Two South Carolina men are facing federal charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Both were arrested Monday.

The FBI began publishing wanted posters on its website after the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January. Elliot Bishai, from Fort Mill, and Elias Irizarry, from Rock Hill, were identified as being part of the riot after a witness submitted a tip to the FBI.

The witness said they were familiar with both Bishai and Irizarry as cadets in a Civil Air Patrol Unit in which the witness is associated. The witness also said other cadets recognized them in the photos.

A photo shows Bishai and Irizarry with one other person inside the U.S. Capitol. The third person has been identified as Grayson Sherill. He was arrested on March 1.

A second witness who spoke with the FBI recognized the pair from association with the Civil Air Patrol Unit and said their Snapchat accounts showed they were in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

The Citadel confirmed Irizarry is currently enrolled as a second-semester freshman with a political science major. Bishai is not a cadet or student, according to The Citadel.

“The Citadel is aware that federal charges have been filed against Elias Irizarry, a student currently enrolled at the college," Col. John Dorrian, USAF (Ret.), vice president of The Citadel office of communications and marketing, said in a statement to WCNC Charlotte. "We will continue to cooperate with the FBI and other authorities as this matter is resolved. Once this matter is resolved, The Citadel will take appropriate actions in accordance with the college’s rules and regulations. It would be inappropriate to speculate about any subsequent actions the college would take pending resolution of the charges.”

The FBI has reviewed several photos appearing to show the two. One of the photos allegedly shows Irizarry outside the capitol building, looking down over a wall while holding a metal pipe.

The two are facing charges for violating d 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) and (2), which makes it a crime to knowingly enter or remain in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and also makes it a crime to knowingly and with intent impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions.