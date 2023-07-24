SC schools look to fill vacancies ahead of school year

It's an issue seen across the country, but, as the new semester nears, it's creating more pressure on schools to find workers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School districts across South Carolina are ramping up recruitment ahead of the new school year, looking to fill roles like teachers, bus drivers and even cafeteria staff.

In a campaign video, first shared last year, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) made its pitch to possible bus drivers and technicians. They also shared openings and ways to apply at districts around the state as part of their 'Step Up SC' initiative.

“There's been an increasing number of vacant teaching positions in South Carolina. Last year was a 39% increase over the prior year. And what I'm hearing anecdotally from teachers around the state right now, makes me think it's not gotten any better," Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association, said. "While pay isn't the only factor that contributes to teacher shortages, you're foolish to not acknowledge that pay is a significant way to recruit and retain talent in any sector.”

To attract talent, some districts are increasing pay, school stipends and even adding uninterrupted time for lunch.

The Rock Hill School District said it's hiring custodians and teachers with middle school and special education positions most needed.

Chesterfield County is looking for teaching, instructional assistants, bus drivers, and food service operators. The Clover School District is also looking for teachers and cafeteria workers.

Fort Mill School District said it's about 25 teaching positions short, but is in the process of finalizing some applicants. They've also been traveling to bring in candidates from around the country and say they don't expect current openings to impact students in the upcoming school year.

Meanwhile, in Chester County Schools, the district said they're 90% fully staffed, but seeking workers primarily related to the arts and special education and offering bonuses and competitive salaries to attract talent.

While it varies from district to district, SCDE said substitutes have been used in more long-term roles and administrators have assisted on bus routes to help with vacancies.

Statewide data on vacancies for the upcoming school year won't be released until the fall.