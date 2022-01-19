SC governor declares new state of emergency for winter storm on Friday

A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the state Friday and Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina due to the winter storm that's expected to impact the state.

McMaster issued an executive order around 6 p.m. Wednesday where he made the declaration. The order allows state agencies to better coordinate resources during the upcoming situation. It also suspends some regulations for trucking to allow easier transport of goods and services and also means that the state's price gouging law is in effect.

Current forecasts call for a mix of snow and ice in South Carolina beginning late Friday morning, The wintry mix will remain in the state through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the entire Midlands of South Carolina in advance of the storm.

Residents should remember the following winter safety precautions: