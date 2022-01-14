SC governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

The state could see dangerous driving conditions and major power outages.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in advance of a winter storm that's expected to bring hazardous conditions to the state.

McMaster issued the order Friday afternoon and is urging the public to use caution.

"South Carolina will be impacted by a major winter storm this weekend, likely beginning Sunday morning," said McMaster. "There is a potential for very dangerous conditions caused by accumulations of ice and snow, which will likely result in power outages across the state. I urge South Carolinians to monitor their local weather forecasts and begin taking safety precautions. We will hold a media briefing tomorrow afternoon to update residents with the latest information on this winter storm.”

McMaster will hold a news conference Saturday afternoon about the situation.

The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice starting early Sunday morning, impacting much of the Upstate and Midlands. The northern Midlands: Newberry, Kershaw, and Fairfield Counties--are under an ice storm warning.

“The Governor’s Executive Order puts our plans into motion and let’s state agencies best coordinate any resources that may be needed in the days ahead," said SCEMD Director Kim Stenson. "We have experienced ice storms before, and we’re as prepared as we can be to respond to any requests for aid from our local emergency managers. It is vital for people to meet us halfway in this effort by being personally prepared for this winter storm.”

Motorists need to prepare for winter weather driving before a winter storm hits, especially those living in the Upstate or areas of our state that see more severe winter weather conditions. The South Carolina Highway Patrol urges motorists to check the weather forecast frequently and stay informed before and while traveling because conditions can deteriorate rapidly. Troopers will be monitoring the roadways for hazardous road conditions during weather events and working with our partners to respond as quickly as possible.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) started pretreating roads and highways Thursday and has prepositioned equipment and personnel in key areas throughout the state.

Residents should remember the following winter safety precautions: