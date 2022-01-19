x
LIVE: Governor giving South Carolina State of the State address

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster is expected to say South Carolina needs to be bold and seize opportunities created by billions of additional dollars in the budget in his State of the State speech on Wednesday. 

The speech is a chance for the Republican governor to tout his accomplishments from last year and set out his 2022 goals like cutting taxes and setting aside more than a billion dollars for roads.

McMaster will speak to both senators and representatives in the South Carolina House chamber at 7 p.m. 

The Democratic response to the governor’s speech will be given by Rep. Spencer Wetmore, an attorney from Folly Beach.

Rep. Wetmore told officials that outlining a different vision for South Carolina is something that she looks forward to presenting on Wednesday night.

Whitmore is relatively new to elected state politics. The Princeton University and Vanderbilt law graduate served as a prosecutor in the local solicitor's office in Charleston. In 2014, she became city administrator in Folly Beach. 

Back in the summer of 2020, she won a special election to replace Pete McCoy, who'd been picked to be U.S. Attorney for South Carolina. She then won the general election in November.

