New bill would open public land to Sunday hunting in South Carolina

South Carolina is among a handful of states that restricts hunting on Sundays. North Carolina starting allowing it in 2017.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina could soon allow Sunday hunting on public lands.

A House subcommittee is hearing a bill that would allow hunting on Sundays in wildlife management areas run by the state. Right now, hunting is only allowed on private land on Sundays.

South Carolina is one of only a few states that restricts hunting on Sundays. North Carolina allows hunting on Sundays, thanks to a bill that was passed back in 2017.

Turkey season is underway in local Game Zones 3 and 4. The season opens for the rest of the state on April 1 and runs through May 10 in local Game Zones 1 and 2. A South Carolina hunting license, big game permit and turkey tags are required. A WMA permit is required when hunting on public lands.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts