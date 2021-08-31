LIVE: South Carolina Supreme Court hears cases on school mask mandates

The lawsuits could ultimately decide if governments and school boards can require face coverings.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear arguments involving two cases dealing with masks mandates in Columbia schools, lawsuits that could ultimately decide if governments and school boards can require face coverings for kids.

The justices said will hear motions oral arguments from both sides at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and would give the matter an expedited review.

One case involves the City of Columbia's mask mandate, while the other is a Richland Two parent who's challenging the proviso, or budget condition, that prevents mask mandates.

Almost two weeks ago, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson sued to stop the Columbia city ordinance passed earlier this month that requires masks in elementary and middle schools as well as daycares. Wilson said the city's rule violates state law, specifically the proviso passed in June.

That proviso says school districts cannot issue a mask mandate or enforce one either or risk losing state funding.

But Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said the city had a "moral and ethical obligation" to pass the rule, since children under the age of 12 can't get vaccinated. An attorney for the city also said the South Carolina Supreme Court has held in the past that provisos that don't directly deal with raising and spending money can be removed by courts.

In the other case, a Richland School District Two parent, joined by the district, asked the State Supreme Court to block the proviso until this case is decided.

Meanwhile, the debate over masks has intensified, with some other jurisdictions choosing to ignore the proviso. Richland School District One passed a mandate, as did Charleston's school system and the Richland County Council. Newberry County Schools passed a 30 day mandate Monday night but quickly rescinded it. Monday night, the issue was tabled after the board heard from parents angry over masks in schools.