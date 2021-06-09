South Carolina's lifelong sex offender registry isn't legal, court says

Justices set a 12-month timeline to implement the ruling to give state lawmakers time to write a statute.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Supreme Court says a state law requiring sex offenders to register for life without prior judicial review is unconstitutional.

The court issued its unanimous ruling Wednesday. Justices set a 12-month timeline to implement the ruling to give state lawmakers time to write a statute for judicial review.

Justices called South Carolina's sex offender law "the most stringent in the country.” The court also upheld a portion of the statute that permits the sex offender registry to be published online.

The case the court reviewed involved a man who'd been convicted of talking to what he thought was an underage girl in Lexington but what turned out to be an undercover agent. He was charged and plead guilty to a charge of criminal solicitation of a minor.

After being sentenced to probation, he was given probation and put on the sex offender registry. But he said even after he completed the probation and psychiatric counseling, he had no way to get his name off the registry. His doctors even concluded that he would be a low risk to reoffend.