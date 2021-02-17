2-alarm fire destroys south Charlotte apartment building

The Red Cross is assisting after a massive fire destroyed multiple condos early Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Red Cross is assisting multiple families after a massive fire at a south Charlotte apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, it happened around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of Stoney Point Lane, which is near the intersection of South Boulevard and Sharon Road West. When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of one of the buildings.

A person who lives at the complex said the flames started in one condo and quickly spread to other homes. Neighbors began running and knocking on doors to help people escape the fire. Charlotte Fire said there were no serious injuries related to the fire.

Firefighters at the scene said at least seven homes were gutted by the fire.