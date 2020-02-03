CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 40 firefighters controlled a fire at a south Charlotte apartment building in 20 minutes Sunday night. It happened in the 6100 block of Pineburr Road in the McAlpine Terrace apartments.

The fire was contained to a single apartment on the third floor of the building.

Charlotte Fire officials say there were no injuries connected to the fire. occupants that were there at the time were evaluated by Mecklenburg EMS as a precaution.

Investigators with the Charlotte Fire Department determined that the fire was accidental. There's an estimated loss of $10,000.

It's not known at this time if any residents of the apartment complex will be displaced due to damages.

