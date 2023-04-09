South Charlotte apartment residents left without running water for days

Some residents at The Landon Apartments say are about to lose their cool if problems persist at the complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents at a south Charlotte apartment complex are asking the management team to take action after a dozen families have gone days with no running water.

Some residents at The Landon Apartments say are about to lose their cool if problems persist at the complex.

“My air conditioning went out,” said Benjamin Wicker, a resident at Landon Apartments. “Inside my apartment, it's 77 degrees, and sleeping in those conditions is not fun.”

Wicker has gathered multiple residents who are also unhappy about the lack of communication and urgency from the maintenance team.

Complaints have poured in from a dozen units that were left without running water for nearly three days after a pipe busted.

“There was a large rupture of water and lot of leakage in one of the apartments, that family had to relocate for safety concerns,” said April Lewis, with Action North Carolina. “We can see that there was an issue that needed speedy recovery, it was not done. “

Lewis says lagging response times is what has many residents on edge, and a family paying hundreds of dollars for temporary placement.

“These hard-working people are paying too much rent to have issues and go so long without proper communication,” said Lewis.

Neighbors are now coming together, hoping to speak with management to find solutions.

“We start going up to the office in twos and threes so we aren’t ignored,” said Wicker.