No injuries reported in south Charlotte condo fire

A team of 40 firefighters needed nearly 90 minutes to get a fire under control at a condominium building in south Charlotte. No injuries were reported.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire at a condo building in south Charlotte Sunday night, officials said.

The Charlotte Fire Department was called to a fire at the Carmel Chace condominiums, near the intersection of Johnston Road and Carmel Road, around 9 p.m. Sunday. A team of 40 firefighters was able to control the fire in about 90 minutes, Charlotte fire officials said.

No injuries were reported for any residents or first responders. The Red Cross is helping families displaced by the fire, which remains under investigation. No further information was provided by Charlotte firefighters.

