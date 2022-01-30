Victim sustains life-threatening injuries after crash in south Charlotte, Medic says

The crash shut down a portion of Pineville-Matthews Road Sunday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was transported with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday night in south Charlotte, according to first responders.

Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic) confirmed the accident happened on Pineville-Matthews Road near Rea Road Sunday night around 8 p.m.

The roadway was shut down for a period of time as crews worked the scene of the crash to investigate.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department of more information. They confirmed South Division officers are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash and the investigation remains active.

