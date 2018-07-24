CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hours after fire officials announced they have found the body of the missing south Charlotte cyclist Tuesday afternoon, the cyclist's son took to social media to open up about his late father's battle with mental illness.

Earlier on Tuesday, Charles Pfeiler was found dead in a wooded area "not normally traveled on," according to Charlotte Fire.

His son, Thomas, a spokesman for the family, said on Facebook his late father was battling "severe depression throughout his life." Thomas Pfeiler said the family is hoping for people to remember Charles for the way he lived, not the way he died.

"We’d also like to use this message to remind all that mental health should not carry a stigma, and that we should work together to help those struggling with mental illness," Thomas Pfeiler said on Facebook.

"While we grieve our loss, we know our dad loved us, and that he would want us to encourage anyone struggling with mental illness to seek treatment and not wait," Thomas Pfeiler added.

A death investigation is underway following Charles Pfeiler's death.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC