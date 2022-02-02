x
1 person hurt in south Charlotte fire, Charlotte FD confirms

Over 50 firefighters controlled the fire in around 40 minutes, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has life-threatening injuries after a fire in south Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed. 

It happened Wednesday night in the 6300 block of Carmel Road, which is near Pineville-Matthews Road.

Charlotte Fire said over 50 firefighters controlled the fire in around 40 minutes, rescuing one victim in the process. That victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

At this time, the cause of the fire and damage estimates have not been made public. 

