1 person hurt in south Charlotte fire, Charlotte FD confirms

Over 50 firefighters controlled the fire in around 40 minutes, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has life-threatening injuries after a fire in south Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed.

It happened Wednesday night in the 6300 block of Carmel Road, which is near Pineville-Matthews Road.

Charlotte Fire said over 50 firefighters controlled the fire in around 40 minutes, rescuing one victim in the process. That victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire and damage estimates have not been made public.

Update: 2 Alarm Fire; 6300 Block of Carmel Rd; 50 plus FF’s control fire in 40 minutes; 1 victim rescued and transported to area hospital with life threatening injuries; fire is currently under control pic.twitter.com/0WBB1rbeo2 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 3, 2022

