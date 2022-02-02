1 person hurt in south Charlotte fire, Charlotte FD confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has life-threatening injuries after a fire in south Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed.
It happened Wednesday night in the 6300 block of Carmel Road, which is near Pineville-Matthews Road.
Charlotte Fire said over 50 firefighters controlled the fire in around 40 minutes, rescuing one victim in the process. That victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.
At this time, the cause of the fire and damage estimates have not been made public.
RELATED: Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire | Explosion risk remains, no word when evacuees can go home
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter