6 people treated for injuries after accident involving school bus in south Charlotte

Medic confirmed that all six people injured have non-life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six people have been treated for injuries after an accident involving a school bus in south Charlotte Tuesday, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

It happened in the 6200 block of Ballantyne Commons Parkway, which is in front of Jay M. Robinson Middle School, though it's not yet clear if the school bus is from that school. Medic confirmed that all six people injured have non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, officials have not confirmed how many of those injured are children. No further details about the cause of the accident have been released.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Humane Society of Charlotte reaches goal of 3,000 adoptions in 2021

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: After more than 2 years in rehab, injured NC trooper returns home to Gaston County

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts