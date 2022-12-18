South Charlotte teen spreads holiday cheer through musical light display

Matthew Desrochers, now 14 years old, said he was hooked after seeing and hearing a neighbor’s holiday display when he was a young child.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Charlotte teen is spreading holiday cheer through his festive decorations, which include a light show and synchronized music.

Matthew Desrochers, now 14 years old, said he was hooked after seeing and hearing a neighbor’s holiday display when he was a young child. At 3-years-old, he was mesmerized by his neighbor’s holiday decorations, dancing to music.

“I was hooked instantly, and I knew I wanted to do this sometime in my life,” said Matthew.

When his neighbor moved out, the light show was gone. So Matthew picked up the torch but his parents had one condition: Matthew had to do the research.

“We installed led lights in his room. And we tasked Matthew with learning how to use Xlights software in his room. Once he figured out how to make it work in here we knew he would be able to help us figure it out for outside,” said his dad, Jonathan Desrochers.

Now, Matthew is captivating his community with his musical arrangement.

“One big part was getting to understand how to get the controllers to work with the computers and how to make the songs actually. Then putting the decorations up was also some effort,” said Matthew.

“I couldn’t be prouder of him. It is so great to see him learning technology,” said Jonathan. “I think this is a great way to apply technology to something you can see, and it is something that benefits us but it gives a lot of joy to our neighbors as well.”

After a few weeks, with help from his father and former neighbor, the decorations from his front yard were synchronized to a music playlist set on channel 88.5 – to tunes like 'Carol of the bells', 'All I want for Christmas is you' and 'The most wonderful times of the year.'

“I really love the illumination,” said Matthew. “I love decorating for Christmas and I think it really brings charm into our home. It is something to look forward to every year.”

With his first year a success, Matthew said it will not be his last.

“My goal is to have as much as my parents will let me,” he expressed. “Hopefully get more pixels, and I can do all these different colors and effects and hopefully get a charity involved."