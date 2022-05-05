South End water outage won't be repaired before Thursday night

Residents near Dunavant and Hawkins Streets in Charlotte's South End neighborhood have been experiencing low-to-no water pressure since Wednesday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A water outage for residents living in a part of Charlotte's South End neighborhood is expected to last through much of Thursday, according to Charlotte Water.

Residents near Dunavant and Hawkins streets, which is a neighborhood on the west side of the Charlotte Rail Trail across from the Publix, began experiencing little to no water pressure Wednesday night.

The water outage continued overnight with Charlotte Water distributing bottled water to residents Thursday.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, Charlotte Water tweeted:

"The water outage is estimated to require an additional 10-12 hours... This is a complicated replacement effort. Crews are working quickly to restore service."

Update 2: The water outage is estimated to require an additional 10-12 hours. CLTWater apologizes for the inconvenience this is causing customers. The damaged pipe was caused by a contractor. This is a complicated replacement effort. Crews are working quickly to restore service. pic.twitter.com/e3ECaLguNQ — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) May 5, 2022

At 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Charlotte Water tweeted they are continuing to distribute bottled water for drinking and flushing toilets. However by 11 a.m., residents and a WCNC Charlotte news crew were having difficulty locating the water distribution at the advertised location. Around 12:30 p.m., a truck carrying additional bottles of water returned to the neighborhood. WCNC Charlotte reporter Jane Monreal watched them distribute water while supplies last.

The extent of the water outage appears to impact the immediate apartment buildings, including the Spectrum complex. A Spectrum resident told WCNC Charlotte apartment officials emailed renters saying that water bottles were also being distributed in the leasing office but only while supplies lasted.

"But it's first come first serve for hundreds of residents and their pets and we still won't be able to shower," the resident, who did not wish to be provide their name, explained.

In their tweets, Charlotte Water said the "damaged pipe was caused by a contractor."