Prestigious Bellwether College Constortium nominates South Piedmont Community College for Bellwether Award in two categories

SPCC was nominated in the categories of Workforce Development and Instructional Programs and Services.

The Bellwether Award, a prestigious national award given to community colleges by the Bellwether College Constorium, highlights innovative, cutting-edge programs of excellence in community colleges around the country. The goal is for other community colleges to adopt the programs that have proven to be successful.

The Bellwether award consists of two rounds of competition, in which community colleges compete in three categories: Instructional Programs and Services, Planning, Governance and Finance and Workforce Development. The guidelines for admission and selection can be found here.

This year, SPCC was nominated as a Top 10 finalist in Workforce Development and Instructional Programs and Services. The college was nominated in Workforce Development based on its "Filling the Pipeline" collaborative partnership with Columbus-McKinnon. This partnership embraces a "learn-and-earn" model that seeks to alleviate labor shortages and give students the opportunity to access high-demand jobs through building a pipeline of machinists.

SPCC's "Learning Reimagined" program is the catalyst behind the college's nomination as a finalist in the Instructional and Program Services category. This program seeks to remove barriers and increase flexibility in order to increase access and meet the diverse needs of students.

Dr. Maria Pharr, SPCC President, praised the college's recognition as a finalist for the award. "To be recognized again as a Bellwether Award finalist is a proud testament to the dedication we put into our programs and how we invest in and serve the students in our community," Dr. Pharr said.

South Piedmont will now advance to the final stage of the competition, which will be held February 2023 in San Antonio.

